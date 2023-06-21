Opinion & Analysis

JENNIFER PLATT | Let me enjoy Stanley and Billingham or I'll pee in your helmet

What would the world be without quirky detectives and their sidekicks?

21 June 2023 - 22:09
Jennifer Platt Sunday Times books editor

It’s so difficult for authors to get right the oddball, quirky detective who is endearing and believable. They can't be too strange; funny, but not too much of a buffoon or an idiot; have a tragic or mysterious back story; and underestimated intellect...

