EDITORIAL | ‘Shaka iLembe’ shows once again that SA deserves a seat at the top table of the arts
Shaka iLembe and Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire, like many before it, show SA can do whatever the world can do — often better and more creatively
22 June 2023 - 22:08
After nearly a decade of planning, research, production and filming MultiChoice’s new historical drama Shaka iLembe recently hit screens, presenting viewers with one of the most gorgeous productions ever created in SA...
EDITORIAL | ‘Shaka iLembe’ shows once again that SA deserves a seat at the top table of the arts
Shaka iLembe and Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire, like many before it, show SA can do whatever the world can do — often better and more creatively
After nearly a decade of planning, research, production and filming MultiChoice’s new historical drama Shaka iLembe recently hit screens, presenting viewers with one of the most gorgeous productions ever created in SA...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos