PATRICK BULGER | Where's Wally? Absent security chief no help anyway against Putin's missiles

Ramaphosa's 'peace-keeping mission' may have been a circus, but at least Wally Rhoode was kept locked up and out of harm's way

President Cyril Ramaphosa took his Flying Circus to eastern Europe last week — with senior conjurer Wally Rhoode taking (it) up the rear in Poland — seeking to end the Russia-Ukraine war. The escapade had the feel of a lost chapter of Spike Milligan’s Adolf Hitler: My Part in his Downfall. A vainglorious quest whose goal seems to have been to settle the costly fallout with the West from the Lady R debacle. To get back onside. ..