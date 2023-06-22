TOM EATON | I'm deliriously happy (but suspicious) that load-shedding has almost stopped

I’ve read various sensible-sounding explanations for why there’s suddenly more electricity in our plugs than we know what to do with

They say you shouldn’t look a gift horse in the mouth, and the last thing I want is for the bony nag called Eskom to snap its rotten chompers shut on us and stumble away into the darkness again — but is anyone else finding the current relief from load-shedding slightly, er, odd?..