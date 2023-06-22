TOM EATON | I'm deliriously happy (but suspicious) that load-shedding has almost stopped
I’ve read various sensible-sounding explanations for why there’s suddenly more electricity in our plugs than we know what to do with
22 June 2023 - 22:07
They say you shouldn’t look a gift horse in the mouth, and the last thing I want is for the bony nag called Eskom to snap its rotten chompers shut on us and stumble away into the darkness again — but is anyone else finding the current relief from load-shedding slightly, er, odd?..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.