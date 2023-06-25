JUSTICE MALALA | When will government see Russia for what it truly is?
Thanks to Yevgeny Prigozhin’s revelations, it’s plain to see Russia’s involvement in Africa is for self-interest, not to help
25 June 2023 - 20:28
Yevgeny V Prigozhin, the Russian tenderpreneur and leader of the notoriously violent and ruthless Wagner mercenary group that shook Moscow this weekend, is a terrible human being. He goes to war for profit. His hands are dripping with the blood of innocent men, women and children on this continent and elsewhere...
JUSTICE MALALA | When will government see Russia for what it truly is?
Thanks to Yevgeny Prigozhin’s revelations, it’s plain to see Russia’s involvement in Africa is for self-interest, not to help
Yevgeny V Prigozhin, the Russian tenderpreneur and leader of the notoriously violent and ruthless Wagner mercenary group that shook Moscow this weekend, is a terrible human being. He goes to war for profit. His hands are dripping with the blood of innocent men, women and children on this continent and elsewhere...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos