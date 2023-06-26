EDITORIAL | There are precedents to the latest hate speech on Twitter, they should be enforced

Nicole Barlow’s tweet shows disregard for Chris Hani’s legacy, not to mention Gwede Mantashe’s dignity

South Africa’s latest “Penny Sparrow” moment hit the social media airwaves on Sunday morning, in the form of a Twitter user called Nicole Barlow. She essentially expressed regret that energy minister Gwede Mantashe had not been assassinated Chris Hani-style. Or in her exact words: “We missed an opportunity to do a Chris Hani on him.”..