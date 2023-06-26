Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | There are precedents to the latest hate speech on Twitter, they should be enforced

Nicole Barlow’s tweet shows disregard for Chris Hani’s legacy, not to mention Gwede Mantashe’s dignity

26 June 2023 - 21:07

South Africa’s latest “Penny Sparrow” moment hit the social media airwaves on Sunday morning, in the form of a Twitter user called Nicole Barlow. She essentially expressed regret that energy minister Gwede Mantashe had not been assassinated Chris Hani-style. Or in her exact words: “We missed an opportunity to do a Chris Hani on him.”..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Time to deliver justice to judges drunk with power Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | ‘Shaka iLembe’ shows once again that SA deserves a seat at the top ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Taking the law into our own hands will not make foreign nationals ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Gift of the Givers once again sets an example for our rudderless ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. PATRICK BULGER | Where's Wally? Absent security chief no help anyway against ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | I'm deliriously happy (but suspicious) that load-shedding has ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | ‘Shaka iLembe’ shows once again that SA deserves a seat at the top ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. PALI LEHOHLA | Here’s a poisoned chalice to wash down the apple, Eve Opinion & Analysis
  5. OPINION | Youth Day: entrepreneurship is the future Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa slams West for vaccine 'inequality' at Paris summit and receives ...
‘Illegal immigrants have been a ticking time bomb for the country’, says Mbalula