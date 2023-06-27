Opinion & Analysis

DAN MATJILA | To build a decent, flourishing society, we need to build decent housing

Worldwide, there are numerous examples worldwide of rapid economic growth achieved through large-scale housing construction programmes

27 June 2023 - 20:39 By Dan Matjila

As I drive through the outskirts of our large metros, it saddens me to see the endless clutter of tightly packed shacks where millions of citizens battle to survive in overcrowded, unhealthy and undignified conditions...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. JJ TABANE | State capture continues unabated: same script, different cast Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | When will government see Russia for what it truly is? Opinion & Analysis
  3. OPINION | How callous! The death of Chris Hani is no joke Opinion & Analysis
  4. WENDY KNOWLER | What to do when a thief is tapping into your funds Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Who knows what ‘Putin’s Chef’ was cooking up with his march on ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'None of us are perfect', says Nicole Barlow in a 2023 video
Ramaphosa slams West for vaccine 'inequality' at Paris summit and receives ...