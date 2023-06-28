EDITORIAL | As the poor bear the brunt, the least we can do is respond quickly and effectively
Effective urban planning, especially regarding drainage would go far to mitigate floods and devastating weather events
28 June 2023 - 21:07
The impact of this week’s adverse weather in Durban again highlights how the poor bear the brunt of climate change...
EDITORIAL | As the poor bear the brunt, the least we can do is respond quickly and effectively
Effective urban planning, especially regarding drainage would go far to mitigate floods and devastating weather events
The impact of this week’s adverse weather in Durban again highlights how the poor bear the brunt of climate change...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos