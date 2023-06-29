MUKONI RATSHITANGA | Don’t Polish my Chains! — farewell to Sally Motlana

The BHLSA went on to establish women-run income generation projects, and to build early childhood care centres and other development projects in rural areas such as Acornhoek in Mpumalanga, Nebo in the Sekhukhune District, Seleteng Ga-Mphahlele, Bushbuckridge and Matibidi in Mpumalanga.
On June 21 1976, Mme Motlana, Dr Motlana, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Bishop Manas Buthelezi and others established the Black Parents’ Association to respond to the social and political crisis that followed the riots. This and other activities resulted in her first detention under the Terrorism Act together with other women activists and leaders such as Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Dr Fatima Meer, Joyce Seroke, Dimza Pityana, Vesta Smith, Cecily Palmer, Jeanie Noel, Sibongile Kubheka, Oshadi Phakathi, Deborah Matshaba, Lorraine Tabane and Ethel Manunya.
Mme Motlana’s resoluteness and defiance would once more surface in such challenging periods. An incident which bore close resemblance to her altercation with the racist police officer in the 1950s has remained embedded in the history of incarceration in this country.
On this occasion in 1976, Mme Motlana refused to return to her cell at the end of the day’s exercise period. Other detainees joined her in the protest, and pandemonium ensued.
For a long time before that day, she had complained to the prison authorities about a cracked windowpane that, to Mme Motlana’s chagrin, let in a draught of cold air into the cell in the midst of a harsh Johannesburg winter. To her surprise, the prison authorities had earlier that day provided the prisoners with beds, new bedding and linen. When she enquired, she discovered that the supposed generosity was in fact a ruse — the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) was due to visit the after day. Incensed, she charged: “So you want to fake how you treat us? I’m not going in.”
For the next two-and-a-half hours, the wardens begged the prisoners to return to their cells to no avail. “I asked them where were those beds before. The white prisoners used to sleep on beds and had shoes and socks. We didn’t even have underwear.” The matter was settled with an undertaking by the prison authorities to fix the windowpane early the next morning, which they did.
Mme Motlana’s Christian convictions were as deep as they were abiding. Her religious journey began in Sophiatown, where she started attending Sunday school and came into contact with Father Trevor Huddleston, an Anglican missionary who took a keen interest in her, as he had other children of Sophiatown, such as the musicians Jonas Gwangwa and Hugh Masekela.
Mme Motlana was categoric about Father Huddleston: “I am what I am because of that man.” His sincere and unequivocal aversion to racism had so inspired her that she was uncompromising in asserting the notion of equality before God. On November 15, 1976, she told the New York Times’ Anthony Lewis: “The Bible teaches me that I am made in the image of God. I believe that — I honestly believe that — and I don’t see how other Christians can discriminate against me. Then they must teach me again and tell me I am not made by God and teach me who did make me.”
MUKONI RATSHITANGA | Don’t Polish my Chains! — farewell to Sally Motlana
Image: supplied
Last Saturday’s passing of Mme Sally Motlana (née Maunye) at the advanced age of 96 closes the curtain on an important era of South African history. Spanning several human generations, the epoch was characterised by the arduous struggle against apartheid ably and heroically led by Mme Motlana's generation, whose sacrifices paved our path to freedom and democracy.
It was in the 1980s, that she made that cutting political retort which resounded at home and abroad: “I don’t want my chains polished; I want them off!”
Born in 1927 at Moremela — at the time a placid hamlet near Pilgrim’s Rest — Mpumalanga, Mme Motlana arrived in Johannesburg with her mother four years later to join her father. The family never returned to the village. Johannesburg would henceforth chart the young girl’s course: first, she was admitted to the Anglican missionary-run school in Sophiatown, then she read a teacher’s diploma at the now-defunct Grace Dieu Diocesan Training College in Polokwane from 1944 to 1946, and finally enrolled at the University of Fort Hare in 1950.
The lesser-known Grace Dieu was the only teachers' training college for Africans in the Transvaal though it also admitted students from other parts of SA and neighbouring Zimbabwe, Botswana and Lesotho. With such eminent alumni as the novelist, journalist, political activist and commentator Peter Abrahams, trade unionist Daniel Koza, Lesotho’s second prime minister, Chief Leabua Jonathan and internationally acclaimed artists Gerard Sekoto, Ernest Mancoba and Patja Kekana, Grace Dieu shaped Mme Motlana.
In 1953, Sally Maunye married Nthato Motlana, whom she had met at Wits University while he was a medical student. Love blossomed after Margaret Chuene, one of her friends also studying toward her medical degree, invited Sally to join the university choir. Nthato was also a member of the choir, but it was not until the choir travelled to Cape Town sometime in the late 1940s to attend a conference of the National Union of South African Students that the couple started dating.
Growing up in the theatre of political activism that was Sophiatown, the young Sally would soon be drawn into the Azikhwelwa bus boycotts as an auxiliary who collected stones — into heaps along the suburb’s bus routes — to be used by striking workers to pelt buses that broke the boycott.
These early excursions into the rough and tumble of political action were an apprenticeship for a lifelong vocation as a fiercely committed and audacious political activist, determined to break her chains than settle for the false comfort of polished manacles. Recruited by Robert Resha, then a senior leader of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL), she joined the league sometime during 1946/7 on her return from Grace Dieu whereafter she began teaching in Sophiatown.
In the midst of a worsening sociopolitical situation for SA’s black population, Sally Motlana’s multiple attributes, including educational, religious and political cultivation, produced a radicalised and determined young woman. And so it was that one evening in the early 1950s, Motlana found herself in an altercation with a white police officer who had racially abused her, calling her bobbejaan (baboon). To which she retorted: “Believe you me, the other day, I went to the zoo and saw a white bobbejaan.” This landed her in a police cell that night, but she was later acquitted.
By the time she married Nthato in April of 1953, she had already served as secretary of the Victoria East branch of the ANC at Fort Hare while he had previously led the ANCYL in the Transvaal as provincial secretary. Their wedding bore witness to their unquestionable membership of the nascent urban black middle and political class. Guests included no less personages than Bantu High School principal Harry Percy Madibane, Father Trevor Huddleston, Oliver Tambo and Godfrey Pitje, her Fort Hare anthropology lecturer and prominent ANC leader at the time, among other luminaries. A week after the ceremony, a news report — possibly by the Bantu World — provided a detailed account of the event under the headline: “Wedding bells ring for two congress officials.”
Soon after the marriage, Mme Motlana resigned from her teaching job together with scores of other teachers because, in her own words: “I really didn’t say it was wise to poison our own children.” The poison to which she was referring was the introduction of the Bantu Education Act, 1953. She would eventually leave the profession in 1961 to run a family business, which according to the rand Daily Mail edition of September 4, 1980, came to rank among “landmarks” on “Soweto[’s] social scene”.
Last year, I had the privilege to spend many hours with Mme Motlana in probing conversations for her biography. I gained the impression that of the many traumatic experiences of her life, none left as lasting a grievance and trauma as the 1955 forced removals of Sophiatown, the place of her upbringing and the 1976 student uprisings.
She recalled the demolition of people’s houses: “With this big earth-moving equipment of theirs, and the bricks would cave into what was your house. Then you would salvage what little you could onto the street pavement, waiting for the government truck to come and take you, and the police would come and kick your stuff, shouting at you at the top of their voices and ordering you to remove your belongings from the pavement.”
Six decades later, Mme Motlana still wondered out rhetorically: “Where are you supposed to take the stuff to [since] it was stored in the house, which they have now broken?” She was certain that if her mother had not collapsed from heart failure during the removals, no experience in the years that followed would ever have broken her. “The removal was one thing that hurt me deeply.”
For Mme Motlana, the June 16 uprisings left “a lasting trauma which this country has not properly addressed” because “we have failed to improve state public education”. For her, the only way to address the trauma is to erase Hendrik Verwoerd’s signature on the education landscape. And she had words for teachers too: “The teacher, the person who works directly with the child, must have the correct mindset to teach this child to be a responsible individual and member of society.”
Veteran activist Sally Motlana dies in hospital after ‘lifetime of service’
Brought up on a firm foundation of selfless Christian principles, she was later infused with a strong African nationalist belief, genuinely embracing the aphorism: “Every child is my child.” During our conversations, she shared an incident during the height of the 1976 student protests. A group of young people had been bantering outside her shop when a police van arrived. The youngsters ran into a room at the back of the shop while the policeman gave chase, pistol in hand.
The policeman tried to gain entry into the room to haul the boys out, but Mme Motlana had already blockaded the door, emphatically telling him: “You are not going in. This is my shop, and permission to enter comes from me.” She proceeded to reprimand the stunned police officer: “Because you are brainwashed, you don’t realise that these children are yours and mine.” His reply betrayed his silted depth: “My children are in the Transkei.” He must have lived to regret it: “Well, that’s your problem. You say that your children are your biological ones alone, you idiot!”
Determined to break off her chains of bondage, Mme Motlana juggled multiple balls at the same time. In 1972, she became president of the Black Housewives League of SA (BHLSA), which she had joined in 1957. According to one of its documents, the BHLSA was a “network of more than 90,000 members in 86 branches across the country with a mandate of self-sufficiency and self-help”.
In 1987, Mme Motlana wrote, in the Canadian Tiger Lily magazine, that the BHLSA sought the “motiv[ation] of Black women to take an interest and active role in the social problems affecting their families and to encourage women to equip themselves for responsibility in the community and in national life”. This they did by “encouraging Black women to take [an] interest in problems affecting the education of Black children, collecting and distributing information of general concern to make expert knowledge available to all of its members and to other women's organisations, and assisting in the formation of relief agencies whose network can be used in times of emergency and national need”.
Ramaphosa hails late Mam Motlana as a 'fearless and resolute' opponent of oppression
By this time, she was already a respected leader in the church movement. Mme Motlana began to represent the Anglican Church in the South African Council of Churches (SACC) in 1971. By 1977, she was elected the council’s vice-president, retired in the late 1980s whereafter she became honorary vice-president until her passing. It was also as leader of the SACC that Mme Motlana’s domestic and international reach expanded.
Reverend Frank Chikane, who served as general secretary of the SACC between 1987 and 1994, has noted: “She was the first woman vice-president and the first Black woman, which was difficult at that time. For her to arrive there, she needed to be extraordinary. It wasn’t the age when you wanted to show that you have women in your leadership collective and were therefore progressive. It’s the age when nobody wanted a woman in leadership.”
Methodist Bishop Paul Verryn, who worked for the SACC in the 1970s, echoes Chikane’s sentiments. Though he did not know Mme Motlana well, he believes that “for her to rise to the position of vice-president of the SACC meant that she was quite an outstanding church leader. We were very patriarchal at that stage.” Furthermore: “[People] forget […] the cost it was for some of the leaders who stuck their neck out and spoke truth to power.”
Her second detention on February 23, 1977, occurred a week before she was due to attend an American National Council of Churches-organised conference — in the US — on Southern Africa. Her detention a week before the journey hardly requires explanation. As her own life illustrates, journeys can present opportunities, nurture new visions and aid their realisation, sometimes on an epoch-making scale. Mme Motlana seized those opportunities and opened new journeys not only for herself but for others. Oppressive regimes resent such encounters and seek to thwart extraordinary human beings who journey boldly like Mme Motlana.
An unknown story that will surely provoke the creative imagination of screenwriters occurred during her third and last detention in 1978. Mme Motlana, a prison cook, a police officer and two political detainees hatched a conspiracy to spring the captives out of jail. Incredibly, they succeeded. The incident, which had neither precedence nor recurrence, resulted in the police officer also fleeing into exile. But more about this and other stories in Faith & Defiance, my soon-to-be-published biographical journey of Mme Motlana, she who toiled to break the chains of bondage.
Mukoni Ratshitanga is International Relations Advisor to Deputy President Paul Mashatile and author of Faith & Defiance — the life of Sally Motlana, a soon-to-be-published biography.
