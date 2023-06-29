Opinion & Analysis

Wagner debacle in Russia raises red flags for African states and how they manage their security

African nations should take full responsibility for their security sector reform

29 June 2023 - 14:52 By Oluwole Ojewale

The brief rebellion led against the Kremlin by the head of the Wagner mercenary forces in Russia last week sent shock waves across the world...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. US puts sanctions on gold firms it suspects fund Russia’s Wagner mercenaries World
  2. TONY LEON | Now, more than ever, SA must reconsider its stance on ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. Russian mutiny details remain scarce as Putin says he sought to avoid bloodshed World
  4. UN peacekeeping mission in Mali set to end on June 30 Africa

Most read

  1. JJ TABANE | State capture continues unabated: same script, different cast Opinion & Analysis
  2. OPINION | How callous! The death of Chris Hani is no joke Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | I'm deliriously happy (but suspicious) that load-shedding has ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. OPINION | Is US Africa strategy over the Hill? Opinion & Analysis
  5. TONY LEON | Now, more than ever, SA must reconsider its stance on ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Protest leader Lefa Nkala addresses the crowd and the media
Diepsloot protestors make their way to the police station