TOM EATON | My 50 cents’ worth is that Economic Freedom Or Death is a dangerous game
The winning ANCYL slate may sound like a rap mantra, but what happens when economic freedom isn’t achieved
03 July 2023 - 21:21
As unimpressive as I find the ANC Youth League, I think it was cruel and unfair of Cyril Ramaphosa to warn it over the weekend not to be “asleep during a revolution”. Most of the ANCYL is now deep in its 40s and 50s, and everyone knows people of that age need more naps, revolution or no...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.