RHYS DYER | Is a R51k salary enough to comfortably afford bond repayments?
The rule of thumb is that your home loan should not exceed 30% of your gross monthly salary
04 July 2023 - 20:50
Recently, a hypothetical question was posed around what South Africans could afford on a R51,000 net salary? This became a trending topic on Twitter, sparking debates over whether these earnings would be enough to cover both bond and new car repayments...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.