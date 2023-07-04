Opinion & Analysis

RHYS DYER | Is a R51k salary enough to comfortably afford bond repayments?

The rule of thumb is that your home loan should not exceed 30% of your gross monthly salary

04 July 2023 - 20:50

Recently, a hypothetical question was posed around what South Africans could afford on a R51,000 net salary? This became a trending topic on Twitter, sparking debates over whether these earnings would be enough to cover both bond and new car repayments...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Tough economy leaves struggling and wealthy South Africans spiralling into debt News
  2. RATES BLUES: Homeowners brace for hike Business
  3. UK house prices are rising the most since June, Halifax says World
  4. OPINION | Debt misconceptions dispelled Opinion
  5. Prescribed debt, online purchases and potato storage: Wendy Knowler's ... Consumer Live

Latest

  1. EXPLAINER | Meyiwa trial: new judge means the trial starts again from scratch Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Another day, another brutal act by our ‘protectors’ Opinion & Analysis
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Putin’s reaction to African peace mission may dent his support ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Help for seven matriculants in unregistered school to write their final exams Opinion & Analysis
  5. RHYS DYER | Is a R51k salary enough to comfortably afford bond repayments? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'ANC's VIP protection unit are stomping on all South Africans' says DA's John ...
'These ones, they will kill you': Alleged VIP protection cops assault road ...