TOM EATON | VIP protection thugs represent government’s deluded priorities
That government needs to spend billions on VIP protection and blue-light convoys is a grim reminder of its arrogance and vanity
05 July 2023 - 21:02
The footage of Paul Mashatile’s VIP police protection unit assaulting two prone, apparently unarmed citizens on a highway has caused uproar. It showed a clear abuse of power, gross incompetence, and almost certain criminality. But while it has made us angry and sick, I don’t think it has surprised anyone...
