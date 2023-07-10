TOM EATON | While Mashatile loses the plot, Ramaphosa throws a pity party
Of the two most powerful people in the country, one is acting paranoid and the other feeling sorry for himself
10 July 2023 - 20:53
Cyril Ramaphosa says that no South African president since 1994 has had a tougher time than him. His deputy, Paul Mashatile, says there is a plot by unnamed conspirators to oust him. For perhaps the first time ever, both men are right at the same time...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.