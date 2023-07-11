EDITORIAL | Enough of theories behind attacks on trucks, we need decisive action
The onus is on police minister Bheki Cele to send a strong message that lawlessness will not be tolerated
11 July 2023 - 20:33
It is not so much that a small band of criminals have torched many trucks in a short space of time that is concerning than it is that our government, specifically the police, seems at sea on what to do to stop them...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.