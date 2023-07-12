Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | It’s a marvel how small parties COPE in the maelstrom of SA politics

For just 47,000 votes you too can have two seats in parliament and the extravagant salaries that go with them

12 July 2023 - 22:14
Tom Eaton Columnist

For a few hours on Wednesday morning, as the news temporarily broke that COPE had been deregistered as a political party, its leader, the man who insists he’s the leader, and its 32 members faced the terrible prospect of keeping on doing nothing but no longer being paid to do it...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | While Mashatile loses the plot, Ramaphosa throws a pity party Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Feeling like a dusty, beaten carpet? Let me serve some cheer Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | VIP protection thugs represent government’s deluded priorities Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | My 50 cents’ worth is that Economic Freedom Or Death is a dangerous ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest

  1. Tennis and apartheid: how a South African teenager was denied his Wimbledon ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. OPINION | July unrest: two years on, no accountability or will to protect SA ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. LERATO LAMOLA-OGUNTOYE & ANALISA NDEBELE | The Financial Intelligence Centre ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | First up, we need a change in education minister Opinion & Analysis
  5. JENNIFER PLATT | In my soul and in my heart, I was convinced it was wrong Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside
Trucks torched in KZN