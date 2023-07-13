Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | CRL Rights Commission needs more teeth and resources to be effective

Commission’s scope should not be limited in its endeavour to ensure that churches are havens and safe places

13 July 2023 - 21:16

An investigative report into the conduct of KwaSizabantu Church Mission, released by the CRL Rights Commission on Thursday, sheds some light on supposedly moral church leaders whose actions are often not aligned with the law or with what these religious institutions say they stand for. It also forces us to relook the role of the CRL Rights Commission which was limited in its scope in this investigation...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Anger as KwaSizabantu’s internal probe clears itself of rape and other charges News
  2. Turning prophets into profits at the root of KwaSizabantu feud News
  3. CRL report into KwaSizabantu to be released South Africa
  4. KwaSizabantu mission operating within prescripts of freedom of religion: CRL ... South Africa
  5. KwaSizabantu Mission: CRL Rights Commission recommends apology to victims South Africa

Latest

  1. PATRICK BULGER | What the truck: two years after the revolution that wasn’t Opinion & Analysis
  2. JOHN SARGENT | Why now is our moment to leverage generative AI for good in ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Cele’s train of thought is hard to follow but he assures us he’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. LEA-ANN MOSES | The importance of active citizenship among South African youth Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | CRL Rights Commission needs more teeth and resources to be effective Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside
Trucks torched in KZN