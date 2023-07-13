TOM EATON | Cele’s train of thought is hard to follow but he assures us he’s hot on the trail of the arsonists
The collapse of the rail infrastructure and the over-reliance on private truck companies are considered business as usual by the ANC
13 July 2023 - 21:18
Bheki Cele isn’t sure whether the current spate of arson attacks on trucks in three provinces is a squabble among trucking mafias, an attack on the state or just a robust celebration of the two-year anniversary of the 2021 riots. But he can assure us that the perps will be found and everything will go back to normal. Which is a terrible, terrible idea. ..
