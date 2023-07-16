EDITORIAL | Poor communication and co-ordination: authorities fail South Africans
Freezing weather, stage 6 load-shedding, dry taps and endless excuses collide in a cruel but perfect storm
16 July 2023 - 19:39
This past week large parts of South Africa, already plagued by numerous challenges, experienced a catastrophic convergence of events. Record low temperatures, skyrocketing electricity demand and widespread lengthy water outages have left people seething and frustrated. ..
