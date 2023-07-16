Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Poor communication and co-ordination: authorities fail South Africans

Freezing weather, stage 6 load-shedding, dry taps and endless excuses collide in a cruel but perfect storm

16 July 2023 - 19:39

This past week large parts of South Africa, already plagued by numerous challenges, experienced a catastrophic convergence of events. Record low temperatures, skyrocketing electricity demand and widespread lengthy water outages have left people seething and frustrated. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. How Joburg businesses are coping with 58-hour water outage South Africa
  2. Rand Water’s 58-hour water maintenance ‘successfully completed’ South Africa
  3. Joburg hospitals coping with water outage: department South Africa
  4. Planned Joburg water outage to go ahead, impact might be felt for two weeks South Africa

Latest

  1. PALI LEHOHLA | We have a tool to liberate ourselves from poverty. Let's use it Opinion & Analysis
  2. OPINION | What hope for Durban being Africa’s most liveable city? Opinion & Analysis
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | How to avoid buying a car that has been in an accident Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Poor communication and co-ordination: authorities fail South ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | Bheki Cele a danger to SA's stability and should not be in his ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber on the disappointment of how the Boks started ...
Zakes Bantwini says CT is best city in the world, announces Abantu event for ...