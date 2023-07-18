Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Partnerships prove that Madiba’s pledge can be carried out

On Tuesday the healthcare sector donated its time and skills to operate on over 1,000 patients in need of surgery

18 July 2023 - 21:55

It is heartwarming to know that at least 1,000 people in need of surgery, some having endured severe pain for years, are having those life-changing operations performed by healthcare professionals to honour the Mandela Day pledge of people donating time to good causes. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Thousands of vulnerable children to receive handmade toys on Mandela Day South Africa
  2. 700 surgeries for Mandela Day as medics tackle Gauteng backlog South Africa
  3. ‘Let us remember Madiba by working for peace’, says Ramaphosa Politics

Latest

  1. OPINION | Our business schools have an important role to play in rescuing the ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Partnerships prove that Madiba’s pledge can be carried out Opinion & Analysis
  3. LEE-ANNE GERMANOS, LAZOLA KATI & NOZUKO PONI | Parole petitions: the meaning of ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. ZIZAMELE CEBEKHULU-MAKHAZA | Time to remove the shackles on police officers in ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Fool me once, twice but thrice ... Cele's promises are hardly ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

World Cup Champ Messi Introduced to Inter Miami
WATCH | Minister of electricity 'apologises profusely' for recent loadshedding