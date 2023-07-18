EDITORIAL | Partnerships prove that Madiba’s pledge can be carried out
On Tuesday the healthcare sector donated its time and skills to operate on over 1,000 patients in need of surgery
18 July 2023 - 21:55
It is heartwarming to know that at least 1,000 people in need of surgery, some having endured severe pain for years, are having those life-changing operations performed by healthcare professionals to honour the Mandela Day pledge of people donating time to good causes. ..
