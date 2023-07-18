ZIZAMELE CEBEKHULU-MAKHAZA | Time to remove the shackles on police officers in the fight against crime
To have experienced police officers sitting behind desks is not in the best interests of fighting crime
18 July 2023 - 21:55
It is no secret that South Africa’s statistics remain alarmingly high. But despite the government’s recent efforts to appoint more police officers, the situation is unlikely to change without addressing the deep structural issues within the police service...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.