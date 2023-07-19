JONATHAN JANSEN | Sour note: classrooms in SA are heartbreakingly soulless
Arts, music and drama might appear in the formal CAPS curriculum, but in reality these subjects are for the fancy schools
Opening a new school hall in a deprived township on the first day of the new term this week, the principal pointed to a large open field that had been fenced off by the department of public works, which owns the land. This is school property but off limits for the 741 children who are cramped into little more than concrete structures that contain them for several hours every day. What this means is that there are no sports grounds for netball, soccer, rugby or a modest athletics track. The obvious message is that poor and working-class children do not deserve places to run free, play and expend their youthful energies on open playing fields...
