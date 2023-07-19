TOM EATON | Russian roulette: what if Putin had stubbornly decided to come to SA?
The SA government has been spared the ignominy of having to decide whether to arrest its Russian comrade
19 July 2023 - 21:07
Russia’s announcement that Vladimir Putin won’t be coming to South Africa next month will be a relief to Cyril Ramaphosa, his cabinet and pretty much anyone whose bank account contains South African Rands. But nobody is happier right now than the cluster of minor officials at Waterkloof Air Force Base who, until Wednesday, had been drawing straws to see which of them would be redeployed as liaison to an army tractor depot in eastern Siberia...
