ANDRÉ THOMASHAUSEN | Prosecuting heads of state: immunity and impunity

An application in the Gauteng high court by the DA on May 29 2023, to order “the government of South Africa” as well as President Cyril Ramaphosa “to detain” and “surrender” Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin to the International Criminal Court (ICC), to be heard in open court on Friday, July 21, has triggered a virulent debate of concepts of international law that only very few in South Africa have studied and learnt to argue.
A crucial first argument is that the South African National Prosecuting Authority is independent, and neither “the government” nor the president can instruct it to act in any particular manner.
The second substantive consideration must be that the immunity of heads of state is the oldest universally recognised principle of engagement between nations. It can be traced back 4,000 years to Phoenician times. It is the foundation of peaceful engagement of states with each other. Article 2 of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Crimes against Internationally Protected Persons, including Diplomatic Agents (1973), specifically shields foreign head of state against acts violating their freedom, dignity and property.
Article 97 (3) of the ICC Treaty (the “Rome Statute”) exempts South Africa from executing an ICC warrant if this would “require (it) to breach a pre-existing treaty obligation …"
Thus the ICC warrant issued against President Putin on March 17 2023 can only be enforced if President Putin’s immunity has been lifted. This would naturally be the case if Russia had become a member state of the ICC. But it has not, together with all the large powers, namely the US, India, China, most of Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.
In the absence of a submission to the jurisdiction of the ICC as a member state, the immunity of a head of state can only be considered lifted when a warrant is issued on the request by the UN Security Council. This was the case in the warrant against President Omar al-Bashir of Sudan. But it does not apply to President Putin.
The ICC, when issuing a warrant against President Putin without acting on a request by the UN Security Council, knew that the warrant would be contestable and the ICC therefore agreed to consult with South Africa under Article 97 of the Rome Statute.
An enforcement of the warrant is now a moot issue as the five Brics members have agreed that the Russian Federation will not be represented by its president during the forthcoming August summit in Johannesburg.
It would of course have been in the best interests of the ICC to have given South Africa an assurance that the request for an arrest based on the warrant, in terms of Article 59, would not have been made during the Brics summit. The ICC could have avoided further erosion of its good standing, in the eyes of the vast majority of the world population.
To have insisted that an accepted mediator (South Africa together with five other African heads of state), in the most acrimonious and dangerous military conflict since WWII, should detain and “surrender” the head of state of one of the conflicting parties, is a position that betrays the fundamental duty of an international organisation to cherish and protect international peace and security.
Dr. André Thomashausen is professor emeritus of Comparative and International Law, Unisa
