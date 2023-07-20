TOM EATON | The SACP’s hero worship of Putin is more than a little confusing
Showing the ‘highest level of statesmanship’ is easy when you have 40,000 nuclear warheads to point at someone
20 July 2023 - 21:18
For the mandarins of the SA Communist Party, Vladimir Putin ghosting the Brics summit is a terrible disappointment, like when your idol is coming to perform for the first time in decades and you’ve stood in line for a week to get your ticket, and then he cancels because he’s got a cold or he’s wanted for kidnapping at least 16,000 Ukrainian children as part of a low-key genocide...
