Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | SA’s power crisis: fading faith in false say of success

People can no longer afford rose-tinted narratives at huge odds with their daily struggles

23 July 2023 - 19:50

In recent weeks,electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has been consistently vocal in praising Eskom for apparent improvements in load-shedding. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | The CBD explosion should not be used for cheap political ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | There are lessons to be learnt from the Putin poser Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Partnerships prove that Madiba’s pledge can be carried out Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Fool me once, twice but thrice ... Cele's promises are hardly ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | Ramaphosa has prevailed within the ANC but not the country Opinion & Analysis
  2. PALI LEHOHLA | How to go nuclear on the idiots: we pull no punches on the PCC ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | SA’s power crisis: fading faith in false say of success Opinion & Analysis
  4. WENDY KNOWLER | Ignoring bank statements could be costly Opinion & Analysis
  5. Will AI finally end our love affair with colleges, universities? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Taxi driver says he thought Bree street explosion was a bomb, feels traumatised
Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community