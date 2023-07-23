Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | Ramaphosa has prevailed within the ANC but not the country

The president has done well to rid the ANC of its bad apples, but this hasn’t translated into success for South Africa

23 July 2023 - 19:51

It’s easy to knock President Cyril Ramaphosa. The economy is a disaster. The country’s road, rail and other key infrastructure is collapsing. State organs — from the police to health to the post office to the defence force — are ailing. Many of the government’s policies seem designed to make us all poor and miserable...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | Bheki Cele a danger to SA's stability and should not be in his ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | Madiba strove for a people-centred society, this government ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | SA’s migrant problem is of its own doing Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | When will government see Russia for what it truly is? Opinion & Analysis

Latest

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | Ramaphosa has prevailed within the ANC but not the country Opinion & Analysis
  2. PALI LEHOHLA | How to go nuclear on the idiots: we pull no punches on the PCC ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | SA’s power crisis: fading faith in false say of success Opinion & Analysis
  4. WENDY KNOWLER | Ignoring bank statements could be costly Opinion & Analysis
  5. Will AI finally end our love affair with colleges, universities? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Taxi driver says he thought Bree street explosion was a bomb, feels traumatised
Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community