JUSTICE MALALA | Ramaphosa has prevailed within the ANC but not the country
The president has done well to rid the ANC of its bad apples, but this hasn’t translated into success for South Africa
23 July 2023 - 19:51
It’s easy to knock President Cyril Ramaphosa. The economy is a disaster. The country’s road, rail and other key infrastructure is collapsing. State organs — from the police to health to the post office to the defence force — are ailing. Many of the government’s policies seem designed to make us all poor and miserable...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.