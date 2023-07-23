PALI LEHOHLA | How to go nuclear on the idiots: we pull no punches on the PCC report
The Presidential Climate Commission is being dangerously disingenuous if not deliberately deceitful
23 July 2023 - 19:50
The recent Presidential Climate Commission consultative paper is welcome as a matter of procedure but not in its content. To lay the ground for my arguments, I reflect on Athens. Socrates the philosopher, who was sentenced to death in 369BC by popular vote and not by logical reasoning, had offended the Greek authorities by advocating for an election model of democracy. He detested the mercantilist general dealer form of democracy. It is said the birth place of democracy, Athens, was an arena known more for rhetoric that was unconstrained by any commitment to facts. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.