JUSTICE MALALA | Underestimate Malema and the EFF at your peril
The ANC’s dismal failures on all fronts has thrust the EFF and Julius Malema to the forefront of next year’s elections
30 July 2023 - 20:02
One of the most sinister, cruel, criminal, and unethical acts in a democratic South Africa happened at the Judicial Services Commission’s interviews for the position of chief justice in February 2022. There were three extremely strong candidates: the well-known judge Raymond Zondo, the then Supreme Court of Appeal judge president Mandisa Maya, and Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.