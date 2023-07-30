PALI LEHOHLA | Post-Covid reality: just because you don’t see it doesn’t mean it’s not there
The pandemic shook the world, and humanity has been forced to reflect more deeply about life
30 July 2023 - 20:02
A friend saw Moolana walking about as though he was looking for something under a lamp post. The friend asks, Moolana, what is wrong? Moolana says, I am looking for my coin. The friend asks, where did you lose your coin? Moolana says, I do not know. The friend asks, so why are you looking for it there? Moolana says, I can only look for it here because this is where there is light. This is a philosophical challenge of knowledge systems. If it is not known, it does not exist...
