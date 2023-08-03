Opinion & Analysis

PATRICK BULGER | Soul Fire: how Malema is feedin’ the cravin’ right now

EFF’s FNB spectacular has boosted Julius Malema as a populist hopeful in next year’s elections and raises the question whether the ANC is underestimating the danger ahead

03 August 2023 - 21:21

When democracy was still but a glint in South Africa’s eye, way back in the early ’90s, a news editor who had tired of me sitting around doing nothing sent me out onto the streets to conduct a “vox pop” among folk going about their daily business in Hillbrow. A punishment for all concerned.  ..

