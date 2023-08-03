PATRICK BULGER | Soul Fire: how Malema is feedin’ the cravin’ right now
EFF’s FNB spectacular has boosted Julius Malema as a populist hopeful in next year’s elections and raises the question whether the ANC is underestimating the danger ahead
03 August 2023 - 21:21
When democracy was still but a glint in South Africa’s eye, way back in the early ’90s, a news editor who had tired of me sitting around doing nothing sent me out onto the streets to conduct a “vox pop” among folk going about their daily business in Hillbrow. A punishment for all concerned. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.