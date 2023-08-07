Opinion & Analysis

Quite Frankly

JJ TABANE | Friends like these: there’s little that redeems South Africa’s foreign policy

The country has lost its moral standing in fighting for citizens in a similar predicament we once found ourselves in

07 August 2023 - 20:33 By JJ Tabane

South Africa relied on a key pillar of international solidarity for its liberation. This means a great deal of the pressure on the apartheid regime came from countries around the world isolating the regime. Among other things, the UN’s declaration that apartheid was a crime against humanity accelerated the isolation of the regime. So how come South Africa seems to have abandoned solidarity in its latter-day foreign policy?..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. JJ TABANE | Credit to Panyaza where it is due Opinion & Analysis
  2. JJ TABANE | The EFF has shaken the political landscape Opinion & Analysis
  3. DR ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | The search for new Mandelas will take more than 67 ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. DR ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | Quite frankly why has BEE failed? Opinion & Analysis
  5. ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | Trust the PPE perps with NHI? Not after witnessing ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest

  1. TOM EATON | Excuse me, driver, is this taxi on the road to a mafia state? Opinion & Analysis
  2. JJ TABANE | Friends like these: there’s little that redeems South Africa’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | New allowance payment system has failed students NSFAS is supposed ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Think about the 11-year-old walking home on a freeway: taxi strike ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | Hard to ensure you’re really insured Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'A soldier dies in war' Officer killed during taxi strike was 'hero of the city'
Sinkhole collapses road in Lyttleton, Gauteng