EDITORIAL | Time to appoint a strong, competent administrator to oversee Unisa
Maphai's and Mosia’s reports were scathing of the council and Unisa’s managers
10 August 2023 - 21:20
It has been almost two years since a task team appointed by higher education minister Blade Nzimande, for which R1.9m was budgeted, submitted its report to him after being commissioned to conduct a strategic review of Unisa. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.