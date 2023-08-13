PALI LEHOHLA | A lesson on how to scoop a challenge with both hands
Former Bophuthatswana official Montshiwa Tlhale has left us. We mourn his departure and celebrate his life
Leadership in times of transition can be a vexing challenge and can change the course of history. Succession matters and leaving no chance to leadership is not a toy thing. A former colleague with whom we served as directors, himself of corporate services and I of Bopstats in the then department of economic affairs of Bophuthatswana, was laid to rest last Saturday. Under then minister of economic affairs Ephraim Keikelame and secretary Itumeleng Mogami, the department of economic affairs had become a formidable force in the homeland. Completely gender-insensitive though at all leadership levels, the boys’ club was unconscious of this major deficit. Be that as it may, there was Tsukudu leading tourism, Malete who led leading trade and industry, Montshiwa Tlhale heading corporate services and I leading statistics with my technical adviser, John Kahimbaara...
