TOM EATON | Zuma's release was politically necessary and inevitable
Ramaphosa knows there’s only one way to win the election next year, and that is to buy victory
14 August 2023 - 20:50
Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to run down the clock on Jacob Zuma’s sentence was legal. When it is challenged in the courts, pundits tell us, it might also be proved rational. But you don’t have to be a lawyer to know it was also politically necessary and therefore inevitable...
