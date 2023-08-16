Opinion & Analysis

JENNIFER PLATT | I do judge a book by its cover, but occasionally I find my way

Covers, size, shout-outs, blurbs ... I consider them all, but sometimes I'm swayed by publishers, gladly

16 August 2023 - 21:42
Jennifer Platt Sunday Times books editor

There are a few factors I consider when mulling over what to read next...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. EDITORIAL | Postnatal depression is a reality and needs more awareness Opinion & Analysis
  2. JENNIFER PLATT | I do judge a book by its cover, but occasionally I find my way Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | Why taxis? Why now? Something was off about the DA’s clampdown Opinion & Analysis
  4. KENNEDY MANDUNA | Zama zamas: victims, not criminals Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Grow up, Mbalula! The ANC secretary-general’s verbal diarrhoea is ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

New name for moonshot pact: 'Multi-Party Charter for South Africa'
Opposition leaders gather for start of “National convention”