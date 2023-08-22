Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Less than perfect outcome raises more questions for SA Reserve Bank

The central bank’s findings fuel suspicion about a cover-up and is not in the best interests of the country

22 August 2023 - 21:07

Is the wool being pulled over our eyes about those “buffalo dollars” stolen from a couch on a private game farm owned by the country’s first citizen?..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. ANC welcomes SARB report clearing Ramaphosa on Phala Phala scandal Politics
  2. Ramaphosa off the hook as Reserve Bank releases Phala Phala report South Africa
  3. TOM EATON | Ramaphosa has been building up to this week Brics by Brics Opinion & Analysis
  4. SARB’s Phala Phala findings ‘raise more questions than answers’ — civil society South Africa
  5. Opposition not happy with Reserve Bank report exonerating Ramaphosa Politics

Latest

  1. EDITORIAL | Less than perfect outcome raises more questions for SA Reserve Bank Opinion & Analysis
  2. TONY LEON | The multiparty coalition needs cool heads and a spirit of compromise Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Ramaphosa has been building up to this week Brics by Brics Opinion & Analysis
  4. JJ TABANE | Pact is likely to materialise on the moon Opinion & Analysis
  5. ANALYSIS | Success of Women’s World Cup can’t hide financial gap with men Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Bystanders attempt to stop criminal who robs woman outside busy Durban cafe
BRICS opening speech by Patel: 'Africa no longer just a raw materials supplier'