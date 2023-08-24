Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | SA must tread carefully when it comes to the Agoa agreement

You can bet your bottom dollar some of our new Brics partners such as Iran will irk the US

24 August 2023 - 21:18

Organisers hailed it as history in the making — the decision of Brics countries to invite six other countries to join this growing bloc of developing countries. From next January, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Egypt, Iran and Ethiopia will be full members of the powerful south-south group...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. WATCH LIVE | Outcomes of the 15th Brics Summit Politics
  2. WATCH | Brics Summit 2023 Politics
  3. Brics Plus? China moots new name as member states agree on expansion Politics
  4. SA’s role as host of the Brics summit is fraught with dangers Opinion & Analysis

Latest

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Mastering the art of cleaning Ramaphosa’s image Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | SA must tread carefully when it comes to the Agoa agreement Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | The new expanded Brics will not spell democracy or human rights Opinion & Analysis
  4. PATRICK BULGER | Internal affairs: the rise of the new global untouchables Opinion & Analysis
  5. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Since our admission to Brics in 2011, we’ve been stuck in the ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure
Graphic Video: Prigozhin Killed in Crash, Russia Says