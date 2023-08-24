PATRICK BULGER | Internal affairs: the rise of the new global untouchables
Brics started life as a trading bloc, but under China’s tutelage and Russian guidance, it has ambitions to become a new, alternative centre of power in a Western-dominated world
24 August 2023 - 21:08
While Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the “soft landing” of the country’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the south pole of the Moon, at the Brics summit in Sandton this week, in Russia a landing of a different significance was taking place. And this one wasn’t soft. ..
