Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | The new expanded Brics will not spell democracy or human rights

The new arrivals have tipped the scales firmly in the direction preferred by autocrats and unelected cabals of priests and aristocrats

24 August 2023 - 21:18
Tom Eaton Columnist

When six new countries join Brics in January, the bloc will finally be able to rename itself something much more honest, albeit grammatically wonky: “I ARE BECAUSE ASIA.” ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Ramaphosa has been building up to this week Brics by Brics Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Young Lions are so cross that another press release could soon be ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Zuma's release was politically necessary and inevitable Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Undisclosed report on Lady R offers food for thought Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Cape Town taxi strike plays both sides against the middle Opinion & Analysis

Latest

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Mastering the art of cleaning Ramaphosa’s image Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | SA must tread carefully when it comes to the Agoa agreement Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | The new expanded Brics will not spell democracy or human rights Opinion & Analysis
  4. PATRICK BULGER | Internal affairs: the rise of the new global untouchables Opinion & Analysis
  5. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Since our admission to Brics in 2011, we’ve been stuck in the ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure
Graphic Video: Prigozhin Killed in Crash, Russia Says