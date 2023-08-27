KGAUGELO MASWENENG | Dear Prof Jansen, academics is more than just numbers and words
University is also supposed to prepare you for the real world and not just provide information
27 August 2023 - 20:29
The black consciousness student activist Onkgopotse Tiro in his famous speech said, “Our so-called leaders have become the bolts of the same machine which is crushing us as a nation. We have to go back to them and educate them.”..
