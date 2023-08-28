EDITORIAL | Deokaran’s killer is blowing in the wind unless we ask hard questions
Finding the real mastermind behind the killing now seems less likely
28 August 2023 - 20:50
The high-fives and jubilation of the six men who were sentenced for their role in stopping Gauteng health department official Babita Deokaran from “making problems” for corrupt tenderpreneurs bent on bleeding Tembisa hospital of almost a billion rand, is a nauseating mockery of justice...
