Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Deokaran’s killer is blowing in the wind unless we ask hard questions

Finding the real mastermind behind the killing now seems less likely

28 August 2023 - 20:50

The high-fives and jubilation of the six men who were sentenced for their role in stopping Gauteng health department official Babita Deokaran from “making problems” for corrupt tenderpreneurs bent on bleeding Tembisa hospital of almost a billion rand, is a nauseating mockery of justice...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Babita Deokaran’s 'assassin' died two years ago News
  2. Whistleblowing shouldn't be a death sentence — activists South Africa
  3. WATCH | Babita Deokaran's family want kingpin arrested South Africa
  4. EDITORIAL | Whistle-blowers will not step forward until the real culprits are ... News

Latest

  1. SONGEZO ZIBI | Before de-dollarisation and delusions, get your house in order Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Cinderamaphosa could have danced all night Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Deokaran’s killer is blowing in the wind unless we ask hard ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Petrodollar countries will boost Brics’ New Development Bank Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Suicide is trending: advanced teens are susceptible to poor mental ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Watch the emotional speech by Checkers Championship Boerewors winner 2023
Harare residents react to re-election of President Mnangagwa in contested vote