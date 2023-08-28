SONGEZO ZIBI | Before de-dollarisation and delusions, get your house in order
If a Brics currency is about greater national sovereignty, then our geopolitical freedom fighters are missing the most fundamental thing of all
28 August 2023 - 20:51
The lead story in this weekend’s Business Times was about the latest geopolitical fads, “de-dollarisation” and a common currency for Brics countries. In it, expert Dr Iraj Arbedian was careful not to offend anyone while trying to caution that daydreaming should not occupy too much time and energy...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.