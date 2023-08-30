JONATHAN JANSEN | No white person had asked me this question until these teens dared to
I was astounded by their confidence as they started the interview: ‘How exactly did apartheid affect your personal life?’
30 August 2023 - 21:13
It took 30 years since our democracy for something this amazing to happen, and I was unprepared. The six grade 9 girls from the prestigious Afrikaans girls’ school in Stellenbosch came to my office on time, perfectly dressed in their school uniforms with hair neatly in place as they sat upright around the large table in my boardroom. In front of them nothing but a page of questions, a pen and writing paper...
