Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | The fire is a reminder Joburg is one of the most unequal cities in the world

Instead of looking to blame someone for the Joburg CBD fire, we should look to build something positive from this

31 August 2023 - 21:40

It is a tragic irony that the Johannesburg inner city building where more than 70 people were killed in a fire in the early hours of Thursday morning is an old apartheid heritage building. The entrance to the block identifies it as the “Central pass office”, the place where “dompas” documents were collected as part of the apartheid pass law system regulating movement in formerly white suburbs. This happened at the height of our country’s darkest times of inequality and discrimination. Sadly, the building fire reminds us that Johannesburg remains one of the most unequal cities in the world, buckling under an influx of job seekers — because it is also one of the richest cities in Africa...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Football president’s abuse of power cannot be swept under the rug Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | One could be forgiven for thinking Magashule’s new party is all an ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Deokaran’s killer is blowing in the wind unless we ask hard ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Suicide is trending: advanced teens are susceptible to poor mental ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | SA must tread carefully when it comes to the Agoa agreement Opinion & Analysis

Latest

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Magashule joining the bad boys of our politics Opinion & Analysis
  2. THABISO KOTANE | We can’t wish away the scourge of youth drug addiction Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | The fire is a reminder Joburg is one of the most unequal cities in ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | A week is a long time for critics and politicians in the aftermath ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. PATRICK BULGER | Crude Cut: a short back ’n sides for SA Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Firefighters battle raging fire inside building in JHB's CBD which left more ...
Informal shacks seen inside and on top of 'hijacked' buildings