MAKHUDU SEFARA | Magashule joining the bad boys of our politics
While SA voting choices continue to be irrational and illogical, politicians like Magashule, Malema, Ramaphosa and Zuma will thrive
31 August 2023 - 22:12
The idea that former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule could, given a chance, become South Africa’s president is fuelled, in part, by his bruised ego and the voters’ history of irrational choices...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.