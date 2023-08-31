Opinion & Analysis

MAKHUDU SEFARA | Magashule joining the bad boys of our politics

While SA voting choices continue to be irrational and illogical, politicians like Magashule, Malema, Ramaphosa and Zuma will thrive

31 August 2023 - 22:12
Makhudu Sefara Editor: TimesLIVE

The idea that former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule could, given a chance, become South Africa’s president is fuelled, in part, by his bruised ego and the voters’ history of irrational choices...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. LISTEN | Ace Magashule launches new party, ACT Politics
  2. WATCH | ‘We will work with a non-captured ANC’: Ace Magashule unveils new ... Politics
  3. ACT like Ace: Four questions answered about Magashule's new political party Politics
  4. ‘Magashule’s political party has nothing to offer’ — Fikile Mbalula Politics
  5. EDITORIAL | One could be forgiven for thinking Magashule’s new party is all an ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Magashule joining the bad boys of our politics Opinion & Analysis
  2. THABISO KOTANE | We can’t wish away the scourge of youth drug addiction Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | The fire is a reminder Joburg is one of the most unequal cities in ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | A week is a long time for critics and politicians in the aftermath ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. PATRICK BULGER | Crude Cut: a short back ’n sides for SA Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Firefighters battle raging fire inside building in JHB's CBD which left more ...
Informal shacks seen inside and on top of 'hijacked' buildings