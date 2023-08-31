PATRICK BULGER | Crude Cut: a short back ’n sides for SA
Donald Trump provided the template for populists to capitalise on the old political order’s alleged failure to deliver on its promises. At home, Herman Mashaba also has some homespun answers to our problems, but what if voters and his own party are a little more cerebral than he budgeted for?
31 August 2023 - 21:39
Herman Mashaba amassed a fortune making people feel bad about their hair and then selling them something that made them feel a whole lot better about it. As a former DA-led coalition mayor of Joburg, the self-styled “Capitalist Crusader” has since gone on to make some equally hair-raising remarks to create a wave in his quest to rid the country of ANC rule. ..
