Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Disillusioned Zimbabweans may vote again — with their feet

Unemployment, inflation and economic crisis could see a large exodus of Zimbabweans

03 September 2023 - 19:36

Zimbabwe’s failure to hold credible elections will likely not only cement our northern neighbour’s pariah status but also trigger a fresh exodus of disillusioned citizens in search of greener pastures...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. 'Whatever it takes, I am leaving': More Zimbabweans making the trek after ... Africa
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | The ANC’s shameless endorsement of Zim’s rigged election is ... Opinion
  3. Zimbabwe opposition calls for re-run of elections and African mediation Africa

Latest

  1. EDITORIAL | Disillusioned Zimbabweans may vote again — with their feet Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | Turning a blind eye to basic bylaws is what gets people killed Opinion & Analysis
  3. PALI LEHOHLA | In the dark after disaster strikes, who will offer a blanket? Opinion & Analysis
  4. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Magashule joining the bad boys of our politics Opinion & Analysis
  5. THABISO KOTANE | We can’t wish away the scourge of youth drug addiction Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

ActionSA leader slams NGO SERI after deadly Johannesburg CBD building fire
'We will stand our ground': Tshwane mayor post scuffle with EFF in Tshwane ...