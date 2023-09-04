Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Three cheers for the end of government dinners and champagne parties

Treasury calls economic timeout, but the directive doesn’t speak to curbing maladministration and corruption in the public service

04 September 2023 - 21:14

National Treasury’s tightening of the belt to stymie government’s unruly spending is a much needed lifeline for a country drowning in debt and being strangled by underperforming parastatals...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Mampara of the week: Kenny Kunene Hogarth
  2. WATCH | Kenny Kunene 'unapologetic' for splurging on French champagne at JRA ... Politics
  3. ‘They should have acted earlier’: Government living beyond its means News
  4. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | ANC has only itself to blame for country’s dire state Opinion

Latest

  1. JJ TABANE | The president’s plate is full, but he seems to be taking it all in ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | There’s plenty to blame apartheid for, a lack of authentic ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Three cheers for the end of government dinners and champagne parties Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Disillusioned Zimbabweans may vote again — with their feet Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | Turning a blind eye to basic bylaws is what gets people killed Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral
Investigation finds SA did not supply weapons to Russia aboard Lady R vessel